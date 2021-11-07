I gave a lady number to my boyfriend to send her airtime, their wedding is today. A lady lament

I gave a lady number to my boyfriend to send her airtime,...

A lady has disclosed how betrayed she feels to see her boyfriend get married to a last whose phone number she give him to send airtime.

The heartbroken woman recounted about a year ago, a last contacted her DM to ask for airtime.

She however realized that the lady wasn’t following her, so she send the lady’s number to get boyfriend and pleaded with him to send her the airtime on her behalf.

According to the Twitter user identified as @lrebamiolakanm1, she didn’t know what transpired between the strange lady and her boyfriend before they became lovers and are Joe getting married today, Saturday, November 6.

She took to her Twitter page on Friday to share the story with her followers.

“𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚 𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙮𝙚𝙖𝙧, 𝙖 𝙡𝙖𝙙𝙮 𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙢𝙚 𝙖 𝙙𝙢 𝙩𝙤 𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙥 𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙖𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚, 𝙄 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙙 𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙛𝙞𝙡𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙚 𝙬𝙖𝙨𝙣’𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙤𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙢𝙚 𝙨𝙤 𝙄 𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙣𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧 𝙩𝙤 𝙢𝙮 𝙗𝙛 𝙩𝙤 𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙥 𝙢𝙚 𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙖𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚, 𝙩𝙤𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙧𝙤𝙬 𝙞𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙞𝙧 𝙬𝙚𝙙𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜, ” @lrebamiolakanm1 wrote in Twitter.

