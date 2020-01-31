Season 2 of Orange Talent is back in 2020 with a new category.

Today was a great day for young and talented citizens of Liberia as Orange GSM in Liberia expressed their love for Liberians as to the way they see more talents that need to be hunt down by giving people the chance to grow from their company through bringing out their own talents to the biggest stage where they can be well known around the world and winning the sum of $1000.00 United States dollars to help develop their talent that is if you are the winner for the Orange Talent.

This is the second edition of the Orange Talent, it’s called Orange Talents – Season 2: The host for the competition is Bilikon Ent, and this label record or organization is operated under the ownership of Lyee K. Bility.

Finding the right people to be the judges is left with the organizers as they bring in O’Neal Robert and CJay, these are the two great names that will be on the judges table for the music aspect of the talent. To add more flavor to the hunt this year, they added Comedy and it is hosted by the MC of the program, John Flomo the comedian, he was also the MC for the last talent hunt in 2019. Last year, they visited two counties(Grand Bassa and Bong County) apart from Montserrado county, season 2 they are adding Nimba and Kakata to the list of counties that the talent hunt needs to reach to.

Mr. Lyee K. Bility said that he’s so proud to see that Orange GSM could make him happy by allowing his dreams to come through in helping other youths get their talents out to the world through this great program. In 2015-2016 Lyee and his team hosted the Bilikon Artist Search, Lyee and his team are now the host of this Talent and he’s doing everything possible that this reach to all counties in Liberia, with the support of Orange GSM.

Remember in Orange Talent Hunt there are always 1st and 2nd Winners, coming from Fashion, Music and now we have Comedy.

In March it’s all kicking up as we all will be watching it through the best possible means to see. Age range is from 18+ to participate in the talent hunt. Last year winner was John Rudolph commonly known as EYE RU. He won $1000.00 United State Dollars.

More coming up on Orange Talent Season 2 this year.

Read the advert below from Orange GSM

Orange Music Talents is back!!!!

We are excited to bring this back to you. Can you sing? Do you have what it takes to be Liberia’s next big star? Bring your sound to Orange Music Talents! Click the link to register: https://www.orange.com.lr/OrangeTalentsForm #OrangeTalents #OLIB

Click here to Register for Orange Talent Season 2