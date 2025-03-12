𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲: 𝐀 “𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐫” 𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫?

In recent Liberian political history, vice presidents have often portrayed themselves as sidelined or powerless, especially when preparing for their own presidential ambitions. This narrative suggests that they were mere figureheads with little influence on governance, allowing them to later position themselves as “clean” and untainted by the failures of the administrations they served. However, this approach raises several concerns:

𝟏. 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐯𝐬. 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲

• The Liberian Constitution does not render the vice president powerless. Article 51 states that the VP is the president of the Senate and performs duties assigned by the president. This means the VP has legislative influence and plays a role in shaping governance.

• Despite this, VPs often claim they were sidelined (as former VP Joseph Boakai did under President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and now VP Jeremiah Koung under Boakai), which allows them to shift blame and build their own political brand.

𝟐. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠

• This tactic has become a common trend:

• Boakai vs. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf: Boakai claimed he was a “parked car,” suggesting he had no real influence during his 12 years as VP. This helped him distance himself from Sirleaf’s administration when he ran for president.

• Jewel Howard-Taylor vs. George Weah: While serving as VP, she subtly distanced herself from Weah’s policies and later positioned herself as a victim of marginalization within the CDC-led government.

• Jeremiah Koung vs. Boakai: Now, Koung appears to be employing the same approach, suggesting he lacks power or influence to shape governance under Boakai.

𝟑. 𝐀 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐍𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞: 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞

• The idea that a VP is merely a bystander is misleading. Vice presidents have budgets, influence, and access to national decision-making. If they fail to impact governance, they should be held accountable rather than later claiming they were “parked cars.”

• This strategy also creates a cycle where blame is always placed on the sitting president while vice presidents conveniently avoid scrutiny.

𝟒. 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝

• Transparency on Vice Presidential Budgets: How much does the VP’s office receive, and how is it spent?

• Accountability for Political Speech: Leaders must be held responsible for their words and past roles. A vice president who distances themselves from an administration they served in should be asked: “What did you do to change things?”

• End the Blame Game: Citizens should reject the idea that only the president bears responsibility. Governance is collective, and all key officials should be held accountable.

𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

The pattern of vice presidents disowning their administrations to advance their own political careers is a deceptive strategy that undermines governance. Instead of accepting these narratives, Liberians must demand accountability from all political figures—both presidents and vice presidents—because leadership is not a passive role. If a VP claims they were powerless, they should also be asked why they accepted a position they could not influence.

This is not just about politics; it’s about ensuring leaders take full responsibility for the roles they play in shaping Liberia’s future.