My babies been winning their games – Gifts to her team pay on her bills – Master Queen send a new challenge out

A lady with vision and someone that is so iconic, she never stop pushing even if it using her last to see the young people succeed. Recently she celebrated her birthday and the entire internet was at blaze with the look of beautiful pictures from their favorite female radio celebrity personality Master Queen. She’s still in Brussels getting down with one of her many wishes for this year, one she either born a child, or get marry and the bucket list continue, but she made a post which says



“𝙈𝙮 𝙗𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙞𝙧 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙩𝙤 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙨𝙤 𝙄 𝙝𝙖𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙞𝙩 𝙎𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙨 𝘿𝙞𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙩 …

𝙄𝙩 𝙬𝙖𝙨 𝙛𝙪𝙣 𝙜𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙢 𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙜𝙞𝙛𝙩𝙨 𝘿𝙚𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙂𝙞𝙧𝙡𝙨 𝙁𝘾

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙨𝙡𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙬𝙖𝙨 𝙬𝙝𝙚𝙣 𝙄 𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙢𝙮 𝙗𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙠𝙣𝙤𝙬 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙠😃”

Hope y’all remember she’s now involve into soccer and lot more. We believe that this year celebrity soccer tournament will be very great when she add a female soccer team to the list.



