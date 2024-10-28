With seamless business acumen and unmatched integrity, Sonie Grant boosts Liberia’s music scene, taking CIC to new heights in a celebrated U.S. tour.

Sonie Grant, better known as Sonie Gr, is redefining what it means to be a successful artist manager in Liberia and beyond. With her impressive track record and unshakable professionalism, Sonie has not only elevated her clients but has made herself a powerhouse in the music industry. Known for her steadfast commitment to keeping business and pleasure separate, she’s earned her clients’ trust while creating lucrative partnerships that benefit everyone involved.

This October, Sonie and Liberian artist CIC, affectionately called Cralo Boi, launched the highly anticipated “Congratulations USA Tour,” which kicked off on October 4, 2024. Traversing ten states across the United States, CIC captivated audiences with his vibrant performances, sharing the stage with various artists and ensuring every night was memorable. The tour wrapped up on October 25, 2025, leaving fans both stateside and back in Liberia with renewed admiration for his artistry and showmanship.

Fans and critics alike hailed the tour as a huge success, praising the seamless organization and the professionalism of everyone involved. Notably, the tour was exclusively for audiences aged 21 and older, underscoring its appeal to a more mature fan base who celebrated the artist’s vibe without distraction. Each stop on the tour felt like a night out on the town, with CIC bringing his Liberian flavor to thousands of new fans.

CIC, Rich Man, Semah G and L’Frankie

With this achievement, the buzz surrounding Sonie’s management skills is at an all-time high. Rumors are circulating that she’s eyeing another talent for her roster—possibly Liberian sensation Semah G—though no official statements have been made. Sonie already manages artist L’Frankie, and fans are curious to see if her lineup will expand even further. Known for delivering on her promises, it wouldn’t be surprising to see her add yet another success story under her belt.

Meanwhile, as CIC prepares to return to Liberia, fans are anxiously awaiting his next move, especially with speculation that he’s coming back with a substantial $500,000 in tour revenue. This financial victory not only marks a win for CIC but also speaks volumes about Sonie’s ability to open doors for Liberian artists internationally. The “Congratulations USA Tour” has bolstered CIC’s empire, strengthening his fan base and solidifying his status as a trailblazer in the African music scene.

For now, the Liberia music industry watches eagerly to see what Sonie and CIC will do next. But one thing is certain—Sonie Gr has set a new standard, proving that Liberia’s music talent has a powerful place on the global stage.