Lib Hush Puppy Tells the public He’s out of detention – The Billionaire Put God first.

Drap Tap (Billionaire) alias, LIBERIA’S HUSHPUPPY says he has been released from detention. He maintains, he was setup by “HATERS”.

He writes:

“Hi folks, Your Billionaire is back. I was king in the jungle.

I just want to take this time to thanks all of you for keeping me in your

by hater’s. The investigation was long due to so many holidays.

I am at home now chilling. God lifted me up, no one can bring me down”.

On the 22nd of November 2021, authorities in the Philippines arrested Drap Tap and some other Liberians on allegation of heading a criminal syndicate in the Philippines and other areas. He was alleged to have been the head of the JEFFERSON INTERNATIONAL ONLINE SYNDICATE.

Source: Prolific Diary 🇱🇷

