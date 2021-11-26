After 30 years of stayed in the United States, Micheal Blackson Finally decided to be a citizen. But Why?

A Ghanaian Liberian comedian that has been living and is basing in the United States for over 30 years finally disclosed to the public that he turning his green card back to the United States government to swear in for his citizenship. He disclosed in a post made on his official Instagram page why it took this long to do so. Giving out compliments to those that welcomed him when he went to the states and helped through his comedy life and movie lifestyle.

After so many years of having a green card and not an American certificate, Micheal Blackson decided to become a citizen of the United States. Turning over his green card which is to enable him get his citizenship to become an American with no limits attached.

He said he can’t go in details as to why it took him over 30 years, but he just love being an African and staying authentic. read below the screenshot from his Instagram page.

