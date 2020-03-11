No Need For Decoration Day – Pastor Send Out Religious Message



Decoration Day is an annual observance at many privately owned southern graveyards during which families gather to clean up the graveyard, reconnect with family, and honor the memories of their ancestors.

Where it originated from:

This holiday was set aside in the United States, it was originally called Decoration Day. To honor the deceased, soldiers would decorate graves of their fallen comrades with flowers, flags and wreaths. Hence Decoration Day. Although Memorial Day became its official title in the 1880s, the holiday wouldn’t legally become Memorial Day until 1967.

Today which seems to be decoration day in Liberia, a day set aside for the dead, where the living goes out to gravesites/graveyards to clean up, eat, dance and spend time with the dead in remembrance of when they were living as one. This day comes in the month of March, every second Wednesday.

Today is another decoration day and it seems to be a day that one of Liberia prophetic pastors Amb Sammy David decide to write up on the issues of Liberians going back to the dead. He made a post that had a Bible verse in it,

Leviticus 21:11 ”Neither shall he go in to any dead body, nor defile himself for his father, or for his mother,”

In his post he said:

”HOLIDAY FOR THE DEAD !!!

WHY ARE WE GOING BACK TO THE GRAVE ON A PARTICULAR DAY ?

(Read Leviticus 21:11)

WHY MUST A NATION SET ASIDE A DAY TO RESPECT ( HONOR )THE DEAD?

IS THERE NO ACTIVITIES FOR THE LIVING IN THE NATION?

LIBERIANS ARE GOING BACK TO THE CEMETERY WITH FOOD N DRINKS TO PAY RESPECT TO THE DEAD……WHY?

MAY GOD HELP OUR NATION…

#OurStartWillNotStop”

He used the emoji that says ”Feeling Concerned.”

Many won’t understand what the pastor is saying but the Bible verse talks about the same thing, so that means the living should forsake the dead and never to return to it at any time for any reason? This will need a better explanation to many, this post was made by a Christian and this whole decoration day thing is mostly celebrated by Christians. How can this be understood?

Why is it in Liberia:

The second Wednesday of March is Decoration Day in Liberia, also sometimes referred to as “Memorial Day”. It is a day to decorate the graves of one’s relatives who have passed away, and it is especially a time to remember the national heroes of Liberia.