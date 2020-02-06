GOL Donates Three New Buses to UL

The Government of the Republic of Liberia (GOL) has donated three 75-seated buses to the Administration of the University of Liberia (UL) for use by that institution.

The donation which was done through the National Transit Authority (NTA) will help ease the transport burden at the University.

The Managing Director of the National Transit Authority, Hon. Herbie Tecombla McCauley, presented three set of keys to UL President Dr. Julius S. Nelson Jr., saying the buses serve as testimony of President Weah’s commitment to improving the learning environment at the University. ”The donation of these buses is a clear manifestation that President Weah has the University of Liberia at heart,” said Hon. McCauley during the turning over ceremony held on the UL Fendall campus.

The NTA boss indicated that the donation of the three buses was the beginning of a long partnership between the George Weah led-government through the NTA and the Administration of the University of Liberia.

“This is just the beginning of a lot of good things that are going to come from this government to the University of Liberia,” he emphasized amid cheers from jubilant students, staff and faculty of the University of Liberia.

The NTA boss promised maintenance of the buses as well as training for the drivers who would be assigned on them, cautioning students to take ownership of the buses.

Receiving the keys to the buses, UL President Dr. Nelson lauded President Weah for his tireless support to the state-run university.

Dr. Nelson said the buses will play a significant role in the quest to provide quality education to thousands of Liberian students, while stating that they will be used for the purpose intended. ”It is an honor for the faculty, staff and students in our strife for education to receive these buses,” he said. “We will do our best to maintain them.”

An enthusiastic Dr. Nelson conveyed sincere thanks and appreciation to President Weah for his continuous efforts aimed at improving the learning environment at the University of Liberia.

The UL President also thanked the NTA authorities for the partnership and said he looks forward to more partnerships and collaborations with other governments institutions, saying, “We will not make this partnership lazy because ‘I know what the MD I just discussed before coming here.’”

He urged the student community, who he said are the direct beneficiaries of the President’s gesture, to always take good care of the buses.

Source: University of Liberia