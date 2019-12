Most beautiful girl in Liberia was all about the crown, beautiful people and the fashion. Here’s one of Liberia talented lady, radio personality and an Ambassador.

Grace Hawa Weah commonly known as Master Queen, she slayed last night in a one copied dress code. Poting on social media with the caption

“I was hired so I came through 💧

•#Mostbeautifulgirlpageant #yourHost🎤Full glam @the_spa_by_rgh Outfit #couragefashion”