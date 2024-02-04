In a recent development, Gbarpolu County Senator Amara Konneh has voiced his concerns over the distribution of ministerial appointments made by President Joseph Boakai. The senator, who supported Boakai during the elections, expressed disappointment in the lack of representation for Gbarpolu County in the recently appointed cabinet.

President Boakai, who promised a minister from each county during his campaign, appointed 15 ministers to head various ministries, leaving out several counties, including Gbarpolu, Montserrado, Margibi, Grand Kru, Rivercess, Grand Gedeh, Maryland, and Rivergee.

Of the appointed ministers, five counties – Lofa, Bong, Bassa, Nimba, and Bomi – account for a significant 88.2% of all cabinet positions. This has raised concerns about the fulfillment of the president’s promise of inclusive representation and equal opportunities for all counties.

Senator Konneh emphasized the importance of holding President Boakai accountable for the promises made during the campaign. “Those of us who supported President Boakai must remind him of his promises quietly and publicly when it becomes necessary to help him deliver the promises he made when he campaigned for President. Change means change!” he stated.

Furthermore, the senator highlighted the religious and regional disparities within the cabinet. Out of the 15 ministers appointed, only one, Mamaka Bility, is identified as Muslim. Additionally, the Southeast region, comprising six counties, received only one ministerial appointment, prompting questions about the geographical inclusivity of the cabinet.

With three cabinet ministerial appointments still pending, including key positions in Mines and Energy, Labour, and Post and Telecommunications, there is a growing expectation for President Boakai to address the concerns raised by Senator Konneh and other supporters.

As the nation watches the unfolding developments, the spotlight remains on President Boakai’s commitment to delivering on his promises of an inclusive and representative government. The senator’s call for change and the fulfillment of campaign pledges resonates with those who anticipate a diverse and equitable cabinet for the betterment of the nation.

