It is not a strange thing to see people from Africa who strive their way through life to make a significant difference in the lives of others. Some are creators, some are users, and some are advertisers. This isn’t strange, the name Fred Ola Ola is well known in the Liberia community as the African brother that migrated from Nigeria to help boost the entertainment spec in Liberia, he’s known as the man that changed award-winning programs in Liberia, he brought the Liberty Young Achiever Award -LYA and also introduced the first reality show to Liberians which is competing with other African reality shows around the globe, it is called Big Brabee Liberia – BBL. Fred is not just someone that seeks to empower himself but to empower everyone capable of carrying on his vision. A new version of Fred Signal is out to the world with a new connection for Africans.

From arts to Labour, civil rights leaders, medecine, entrepreneurship and entertainment, Africans in the diaspora continue to progress in their fields of speacility and bring pride to their homeland.

In light of these achievements, a young and passionate Nigerian Event Guru by the name Olasunkanmi Olanrewaju, commonly known in the Africa entertainment circle as Asiwaju or Ola Signal, opens a world class multimedia company headquarter- SIGNAL.MEDIA LINKS INTERNATIONAL, in the Northern part of the United State of America which has affiliated branches in Nigeria, South Africa and Liberia.

In his remarkable speech of the grand opening, The CEO Of SIGNAL.MEDIA LINKS INTERNATIONAL mentioned the company is not only an event or media relation company but the aim is to align Africans in America, and to bridge the gaps of inequality in urban and rural areas of the States. He highlighted the significance of the company and the plans of hosting the first ever ALL AFRICAN FESTIVAL USA in 2024 summer. He also mentioned that, by October 2023 the company will be launching Pan African Diaspora (PADI) magazine and Pan African Diaspora (PADI) television channel on cable and internet television; for everyone across the world, to have access at the comfort of their home or mobile gadget, enjoying content of live and genuine happenings, while serving as a spotlight for Africans that are doing well in their various field of specialty in the United States.

He further stated by September 2023, the company shall be launching BUY DIRECT business APP; which is an online buying and selling platform to connect the homebased and diaspora Africans. The apps will be a smooth and guaranteed leverage transaction for Africans to buy their local products and food stuffs for reasonable prices directly from their home country and get it delivered to their door steps in America without chaos or stress.

While rounding up his speech he appreciated the African Union, Pan Africanism Circus of America, America Chamber of Commerce, NBC, and others, for their support and opportunity so far. By this notion, onbehalf of the entire Signal Media Links International home and abroad, I declare this office open as the ribbon was cut in grand style climaxing the opening ceremony.

Further Speaking in an interview with our international correspondent, the CEO of the Signal Media Links International stated that his journey started far back as 2003 during his University days in Olabisi Onabanjo University when he became a professional corporate event and media personnel and was the originator of many well known events in Nigeria, likes of Face of Tourism Reality Contest Oyo, Ogun and Ondo state, Oyo Festival 2009, Miss Tourism Oyo and Ogun state, Ibadan Youth Mega Carnival, Remo Empire Carnival and many more. Additionally, he plays major roles in successful actualization of Mare Carnival maiden edition, Miss Nigeria Entertainment TV Reality show 2008 at Obudu Catle Ranch and Nigeria Entertainment Award, Miss Ojude Oba of Ijebu-land Beauty pageant and many more, just to mention but few, with several other traceable records to his name as a publisher of many campuses and society magazines. Olasunkanmi is well connected and respected in Nigeria and West African entertainment circle.

