Boakai Breaks Ground for Providence Island Development, Paving Way for Liberia’s New Tourism Landmark

Boakai Breaks Ground for Providence Island Development, Paving Way for Liberia’s New...

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has broken ground for the development of Providence Island, launching a major government initiative aimed at preserving the historic site and transforming it into a premier tourism destination.

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Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, President Boakai reaffirmed tourism as a key pillar of his administration’s ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

“We said tourism was going to be an important part of the ARREST Agenda. And today, we have started.”

The President described Providence Island as an important part of Liberia’s history, emphasizing the government’s commitment to preserving its heritage and sharing its story with people in Liberia and around the world.

The project is being financed directly by the Government of Liberia and will focus on developing the island while protecting its historical structures, features, and artifacts.

According to the Liberia National Tourism Authority, the project is expected to preserve Liberia’s history, create jobs and business opportunities, attract Liberians, members of the diaspora, and international tourists, while contributing to the growth of the country’s tourism sector.

The development of Providence Island represents a major step in the government’s effort to transform Liberia’s rich historical and tourism potential into sustainable destinations that can benefit present and future generations.