From Nervous Beginnings to Masterclass Moments: Sayou Tequah Jr. Lights Up Stella Maris

The young filmmaker steps out from the shadow of a celebrated name, putting his own skills, experience, and creative fire on display while training Executive Mansion interns.

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MONROVIA, LIBERIA — The name Sayou Tequah has long carried weight in Liberia’s media and journalism circles. But in this digital age, the name Sayou Tequah Jr. is beginning to tell a story of its own.

And this time, it is not simply about a famous family name—it is about skill, creativity, confidence, and a young filmmaker determined to let his work speak louder than his introduction.

Following an invitation from the Executive Mansion of Liberia, Sayou Tequah Jr. has embarked on a four-day practical media production training for college interns serving under the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs.

The training is being held at Stella Maris University, where Tequah Jr. has been taking the interns beyond classroom theory and into the hands-on world of cameras, video production, editing, photography, and storytelling.

Day One: Cameras, Angles and the Language of Visuals

The first session introduced participants to the fundamentals of multimedia and video production.

Tequah Jr. walked the interns through camera operations, composition, angles and other essential techniques used to transform an ordinary shot into a meaningful visual story.

But it was more than just pointing a camera and pressing record.

He shared practical experiences from his own work, allowing the interns to see how technical knowledge, creativity and storytelling come together behind the camera.

The atmosphere was interactive, with participants getting the opportunity to engage directly with the equipment and techniques being demonstrated.

Day Two: From Raw Footage to a Story

The second session moved into the world of video editing.

Tequah Jr. introduced the participants to the basics of Adobe Premiere Pro, while also taking them through file management, cutting, sequencing, audio and storytelling.

For someone working in today’s fast-moving digital media environment, knowing how to capture footage is only half the battle. Knowing what to do with that footage afterward is where the real storytelling begins.

Tequah Jr. made sure the interns understood that editing is not simply about cutting clips together—it is about giving a story rhythm, emotion and meaning.

Conquering the Nerves

Behind all the technical lessons, there was also a personal moment.

Before stepping in front of the interns to begin the training, Tequah Jr. admitted that he felt nervous.

There was a little shaking before the course began, but once he started talking, demonstrating and interacting with the participants, the nerves began to disappear.

Confidence took over.

And perhaps that was one of the most important lessons of the training—not every professional starts with complete confidence. Sometimes, you simply have to step forward, begin, and allow your experience to take over.

Photography: Understanding the Exposure Triangle

The photography session brought another dimension to the training.

Tequah Jr. explored the fundamentals of ISO, aperture and shutter speed, helping the interns understand how these three elements work together to control exposure and create the desired look in an image.

Using a Sony FX30, which he connected to a larger screen for demonstration, Tequah Jr. gave participants a closer look at how camera settings translate into what they see on screen.

Rather than keeping the lesson purely theoretical, he demonstrated the concepts in real time, allowing the interns to follow each adjustment and understand its impact.

Giving Credit Where It Began

While sharing his experience and the journey that shaped his career, Tequah Jr. also remembered one of the individuals whose knowledge influenced him along the way.

He mentioned A4Doe, explaining some of the lessons he picked up from him and how those lessons have remained useful throughout his own creative journey.

For Tequah Jr., the moment was a reminder that every creative professional is shaped by people, experiences and opportunities that come before the spotlight.

More Than a Name

Perhaps the most interesting part of Sayou Tequah Jr.’s story is that he is gradually creating an identity separate from the legacy attached to his surname.

Being the son of a renowned media personality can come with expectations. But Tequah Jr. appears determined to answer those expectations not through his father’s accomplishments, but through his own body of work.

His camera work, directing, cinematography and growing interest in teaching are increasingly becoming his introduction.

At Stella Maris, he was not simply another young creative with a recognizable name. He was the instructor, the storyteller and the practitioner standing in front of a new generation of aspiring media professionals.

And as the four-day training comes to an end, one thing is becoming clear: Sayou Tequah Jr. is not waiting for his name to create his legacy. He is building one frame by frame.