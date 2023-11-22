He piloted his own plane on a journey to encourage Africans to get involved with aviation.

Who can do it? Anyone with a passion for this can. Abner Yonly a Liberian by birth, son of the Lone Star took a solo flight from North America to Africa making it the first Liberian to make such a journey with no Co-pilot on a single-engine plane.

This journey was initiated on October 27 in Maryland, USA. He didn’t pull up from that state straight to Liberia, he made a journey of memories by stopping in these various countries, Canada, Greenland, Iceland, the Faroe Islands, the United Kingdom, France, and Spain.

In an open conversation with VOA’s James Butty, Abner highlights that his adventure is geared towards inspiring young Africans to develop an interest in aviation.

Abner came through Africa by stopping in Morocco and landing in Dakar, Senegal, Abner touched down in Sierra Leone and he made his ultimate stop in his native land, Liberia.

