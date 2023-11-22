On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, His Excellency George M Weah summoned a special cabinet meeting at the Executive Mansion to discuss the issue of national importance, which includes the most important part of his administration’s transfer of power to the incoming administration.

At this meeting, the president had an entire team of ministers, deputy ministers, assistant ministers, directors, and commissioners of autonomous agencies, where he reflected on the important role his administration played in establishing “an unprecedented democratic roadmap not only for Liberia and Africa but for the world at large.”

President Weah said “The free, fair, and transparent election we organized and sponsored has won wide-spread international recognition and admiration.

The Executive order #223 which he spoke on the establishment of Presidential Transition Team (JPTT) to be co-chaired by the incumbent and incoming presidents.

“I am hereby calling on all government entities, including ministries, agencies, commissions, and state-owned enterprises, to initiate the transition process within your respective institutions by preparing a comprehensive Turnover Notes,” President Weah instructed.

A mandate to help track all government assets, he requested that General Services Director Madam Mary Broh assist in fulfilling this purpose during the transition period.

In a closing note, President Weah thanked his cabinet for their steady support of the years. He made it clear that the JPTT will be led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“In spite of the many challenges encountered, we take pride in the work that we have done to serve the Liberian people,” he said.

The Liberian Chief Executive, most importantly, added: “The interest of our people remains paramount, and I trust that the new administration will build upon our accomplishments to make Liberia even better.”



