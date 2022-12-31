Who’s Joyce Kalayeah Joseph? Let’s find out.



Many people don’t know you by just seeing you in the public places by your appearance, they need to read about you, and watch videos and articles about you, that is if you want your legacy to be heard of or left to uplift someone that might have similar story as you. Let’s find out who’s this lady is.

Joyce Kalayeah Joseph is a singer/songwriter of contemporary Gospel and a Liberian native from West Africa. This young, talented woman is now venturing out to complete her first album project. Joyce has over 25 years of singing and learning experience, both locally and internationally. She is well known as the head praise and worship leader in her church and lead vocalists in her local choir.

In the past seven years, Joyce has discovered her music writing ability. She has written over 35 original songs and plans to share more of her music with the world. Joyce is working with SSP Music Group Inc to produce her music. Her debut single “Na You Be My Jesus” will be released in January 2023, followed by her EP album, “Twenty-Three” set to be released, second quarter of 2023. She’s from Nimba County and Graduated from the Haywood Mission Institute

Education

• She studies Business Administration Management at the Seneca College of Arts and Science 2019-2023, Ontario, Toronto, Canada.

• Diploma in Supply Chain Management from the St Mary University in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

• Two years Associate Degree Experience in Management and Accounting from the Stella Maris Polytechnic in 2012-2013 Monrovia, Liberia

• Diploma in Information Technology and Office Management 2011-2012 from International Institute of Computer Studies, Monrovia, Liberia

• High School Diploma from Haywood Mission Institute 2010-2011, Monrovia, Libraria

