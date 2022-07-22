Former Miss Liberia now Professional lawyer made global History .

She became a Super model and she was good at it. She then switch to become a mentor and advocate for Young women, her marks were indelible. Now she is a lawyer and administrator using her 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 ( Education and Intellectual Power) to break barriers.

She is a competitor not waiting for parity advantage. Bendu Parker WeeksLewis has shown how strong a woman can be when they compete with their intellectual and academic brilliance. With millions of Young people surging to win a slot in the U.S. Department of State Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders program, she step up and prevailed among the finalists.

While in the US She was Placed at the Presidential Precinct which is a partnership between University of Virginia and William & Mary. Picking the Civic Leadership Track at the 2022 program, Bendu has return to Liberia after participation in the program.

There is nothing more then a woman breaking through huddles and standing up tall. In Liberia she will be replicating lessons learned and programs earmarked through the Paramount Young Women Initiative and Organizations she co-founded.

Congratulations to this awesome woman.

U.S. Embassy Monrovia, Liberia

Credit : Moses Kollie Garzeawu

