𝙄𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙜𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙘𝙧𝙖𝙯𝙮, 𝙇𝙚𝙩’𝙨 𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙠 𝙪𝙥 𝙞𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚. – MC Caro Challenge Bluffer Joe.

“If you crazy, let’s link up if you here.” – MC Caro

The heat is on, after @iamblufferjoe took a hard shot free style at most of his brabee are that left him unsupported with his music game, MC Caro watched the video and decided to come back at him.

It is seen that MC Caro is asking for a battle with any male artists and till now nobody want to come at her, she successfully put @feouls_empire out of the rapping game after he featured on a song that later couldn’t own it and turned the song over to her, that’s like one man down on her list, she came in on a track with @christoph_the_change_ and that was another hot track, since than, Chris can’t dare to hola the woman and any track. The biggest question here is; Will Bluffer Joe come through to have her on a track?

Bluffer Joe Free Style

As for me, I think it’s too early to watch him go without a trace as Feouls is no more finding his way since he got murder on a track with MC Caro, Bluffer Joe is good too, we can’t tell if he’s the newest rapper to wake up from the lost scenes of Liberian music.

