A lost to the student in Cyprus from Liberia.

The road to better living and good life has left a Liberian dead in Cyprus as she decided to further her education. News reaching us from a blog called Celebrity Gossip Blog made a post with the name of Jackline Marlo Gueh who recent travelled to Cyprus to pursue mater degree died this morning in Europe.

She suffered from brain tumor which for she was posted on social media weeks and days ago asking for help through Liberia Student Association in North Cyprus, later she was flown to Turkey for treatment but she did make it through the treatment.



Rest well.

A post made from LSANC confirming her death.

Rest well Jackline Marlo Gueh

