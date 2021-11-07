A man happily confused himself that Janet Jackson followed him on Twitter.

A Liberian man convinces himself with the strongest courage that he has made it in life and is getting there gradually after a Twitter account followed him.

Today this man posted on Facebook saying the sister of Micheal Jackson, who’s happened to be Janet Jackson followed him. This was one of the funniest moments on Facebook when others saw it, but he said he know he’s getting there in life to see that someone of that kind followed him.

See his post below:

This guy is so sure Janet Jackson has followed him. Only if he’s not smart, Janet Jackson will soon ask him for airtime or mobile money transfer.

