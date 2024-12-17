MLMA 2024: CIC, MC Caro, and Mr. Church Steal the Spotlight at Liberia’s Biggest Music Awards

Timeless wins, fashion statements, and controversies fuel an unforgettable night of musical triumphs and debates

Liberia Music Awards 2024 – A Night of Victories, Passion, and Fashion

The MTN Liberia Music Awards (MLMA) 2024 delivered yet another unforgettable night that showcased the relentless talent, creativity, and determination of Liberia’s finest artists. From surprising wins to controversial social media rants, the event held Liberians in awe, proving once again why it remains the most anticipated award show of the year.

The Liberia Music Awards, once headquartered in the United States, has flourished on Liberian soil since its relocation under the management of Dede Dalmeida, who later stepped back from the board in 2020. The show now thrives with Lonestar Cell MTN as its title sponsor, solidifying its rebrand as the MTN Liberia Music Awards (MLMA).

CIC’s Dominance: A Night to Remember

Cralo Boi CIC emerged as the biggest winner of the night, collecting four prestigious awards for his chart-topping single “Congratulations.” CIC bagged:

• Video of the Year

• Afro Pop Song of the Year

• Song of the Year

• Artist of the Year

His track “Congratulations” became more than just a song—it resonated deeply across Liberia, making its way into churches, hospitals, and every corner of the country. The anthem’s impact was undeniable, earning regional acclaim and exposure on major African platforms.

“Winning four awards is no small feat,” CIC shared emotionally during his acceptance speech. “This is for the new generation—let’s keep working!”

MC Caro: Breaking Barriers with “Still Broke”

MC Caro returned with unmatched energy, shattering doubts as she clinched three major awards:

• Album/EP of the Year (Still Broke)

• Trapco/Hipco Artist of the Year

• Female Artist of the Year

Dressed in a standout jumpsuit, MC Caro silenced critics who once doubted her rise in Liberia’s music industry. Still Broke became an anthem for students, hustlers, and even politicians, showing the depth and relatability of her work. Winning Female Artist of the Year over established names like Anitram and Faith Vonic was a highlight, further proving her growth and resilience.

Faith Vonic Makes History

For the first time in MLMA history, a female musician was awarded Video Director of the Year. Faith Vonic’s exceptional visual artistry earned her this well-deserved accolade. Having collaborated closely with renowned director Jackie Russ, her recognition marked a turning point for women in Liberian music production.

However, whispers of curiosity circulated as Jackie Russ reportedly withdrew from the category, leaving Faith Vonic as the sole frontrunner. Nevertheless, her groundbreaking achievement cemented her status as both a visionary artist and director.

Mr. Church: A New Star Rises

Among the most exciting categories was New Artist of the Year, where Mr. Church triumphed over stiff competition, including Fluxii, Big Mercy, and King Dennis. His win didn’t stop there; Mr. Church also claimed Hip Hop Artist of the Year, marking a career-defining night for the underground rapper-turned-mainstream star.

“This is just the beginning,” Mr. Church declared. “Years of hard work and dedication are finally paying off.”

Other Key Winners

• JZyNo – Male Artist of the Year

• Takun J ft. Angel Tonton – Reggae Song of the Year

• L’Frankie – Traditional Song of the Year (Hold It Tight)

• Barsee – Hipco/Trapco Song of the Year (Lorpu)

• DJ American – DJ of the Year

• Jesse Pratt – Gospel Artist of the Year

Barsee’s double win drew attention as he edged out fan-favorite Bucky Raw, who invested heavily in music releases this year but left the show empty-handed.

Controversy and Criticism

As expected, the MLMA 2024 wasn’t without its share of controversies. King Dennis’ manager, Mr. Lyee K. Bility, accused the organizers of favoritism, suggesting that King Dennis was sidelined due to his affiliation with a competing GSM company. Similarly, artist TeddyRide criticized the awards, claiming bias against artists associated with Orange GSM.

While these accusations sparked heated debates online, others urged artists and managers to focus on hard work rather than blame.

Fashion: Liberia’s New Wave of Style

The MLMA red carpet was a spectacle on its own, with Liberian stars showcasing elevated fashion styles that turned heads and trended across social media. From bold tuxedos to elegant gowns, the creativity and confidence on display were undeniable.

However, not all fashion choices were met with praise. Some attendees faced online ridicule, with critics labeling male fashionistas’ outfits as “unconventional” or “too flamboyant.” Despite the backlash, the fashion-forward energy signaled Liberia’s evolving presence in global style conversations.

Few Fashionistas at the MLMA 2024 -Timeless

Looking Ahead: 2025 and Beyond

The MLMA 2024 set a clear precedent for what’s to come in Liberia’s music industry. Managers, artists, and producers are already raising the stakes for next year, motivated to elevate their work.

While dissatisfaction and social media rants may continue, one thing remains certain: Liberia’s music scene is thriving, and the MLMA is at the heart of its growth.