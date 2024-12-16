Youth Activists Protest High Data Costs, Demand Immediate Action from LTA

Peaceful march highlights growing frustration over expensive internet bundles; petition gives LTA three days to act or face larger protests.

In a bold display of unity, young activists gathered at ELWA Hospital Junction on Monday and marched to the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) headquarters to demand affordable internet data packages. The protest, branded under the hashtag #BringBackOurData, highlighted the increasing frustration among Liberians over expensive internet costs despite limited purchasing power.

Protesters, carrying placards and chanting slogans, voiced concerns about the impact of high data prices on their daily lives. Many said they rely on affordable data to conduct research, attend online classes, secure remote jobs, and support their content creation businesses. One protester summed it up, saying, “In Liberia, God comes first, data second, and rice third. We need this resolved now.”

The protesters submitted a petition to the LTA, calling for the immediate reinstatement of previous data packages, including $3 for 12GB and $5 for 15GB. They gave the commissioners a three-day ultimatum to address their demands or face a second, larger protest that could escalate to the Executive Mansion.

Some of the protestors

Fredie Fred, one of the protest leaders, emphasized that the fight for affordable data was just beginning. “If this petition is ignored, our next protest will be bigger and louder,” he declared. Activist Titus Pakalah added that the initial march was a “speaking protest,” but the next steps would involve stronger measures if the LTA failed to respond.

The Liberia National Police were present at the scene but reported no incidents of violence. Officers relaxed in their motorcade as protesters maintained a peaceful atmosphere throughout the demonstration.

Three commissioners received the partition #bringbackourdata.

The protest highlights a broader issue of digital accessibility in Liberia, where internet affordability has become critical for education, entrepreneurship, and livelihoods. As the clock ticks on the three-day ultimatum, the nation watches to see whether the LTA and GSM companies will take action to address the growing discontent.