Writer of a Century Plus- Wilton Sankawulo

Wilton Sankawulo was borned 1937 in BONG County and passed away on February 21,2009. He was one of Liberia’s foremost creative writers.He is best known for his tales about rural Liberia .

Sankawulo combines a deep knowledge of Liberian culture and folklore with a style of presentation, notable for its freshness, clarity, and simplicity which students will find entertaining and easy to understand.

1) Why Nobody Knows When He Will Die.

2) The Rain and the Night

3) The Marriage of Wisdom

and Other are some of the best Tales written by him. We need to honor and promote the works of our true heroes who put our country ( Liberia) on the map for many years.

Source: S Godiaye Youdy Waylee

