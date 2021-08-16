LIBERIAN SOLDIERS ARRIVE AFTER SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF NORTHERN STRIKE 21IMMEDIATE PRESS RELEASE

BARCLAY TRAINING CENTER, MONROVIA- August 2021: Personnel of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) who recently participated in the annual war simulation training exercise known as Northern Strike have returned to the Country, following their successful participation.

The troops headed by the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia, Brig/ Gen. Geraldine J. George, departed the Country last month to participate in the annual war simulation training exercise, hosted by the Michigan National Guard in the state of Michigan, the United States of America.

The AFL personnel were drawn from the AFL’S Quick Reaction Platoon and are expected to be deployed in the Republic of Mali as part of the United Nations Mission in that West African country.

The Liberian troops were among military personnel from the United States, United Kingdom, Latvia and Taiwan.

Receiving the troops at the Robert International Airport, Assistant Defense Minister for Public Affairs, Sam K. Collins, expressed joy over the successful participation of the AFL personnel in the training exercise and their safe arrival to the Country; stressing that the recent training has added more value to the AFL.

He lauded the government and people of the United States of America, especially the Michigan National Guard for continuous support to the AFL.

Assistant Defense Minister Collins emphasized that the AFL’s continual participation in Northern Strike will enhance its Operational Capabilities. “This will also help Liberia to have mission-ready troops prior to deployment in United Nations Multinational Integration Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).”

