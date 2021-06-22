Oweezy linked up with Kimmie Weeks To Open an Open Studio for all!

Passion leading artist Oweezy is set to collaborate with Kimmie Weeks, the CEO of Youth Action to have an Open Studio open for artists to do better music.

The thing that wasn’t mentioned in their various post is that, will it be a free studio for all to make songs or a studio like others where artists have to pay some amount to allow them sing out?

Let us read a post from Kimmie Weeks about the collaboration with Omar Oweezy Bility.

From the look of things you can see that Oweezy is not taking things the family way, but is open to join hands with others and make the dreams of others come through, especially those he find into music.

As we wait on some undeveloped stories, we ask you to keep following us on social media for more updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

