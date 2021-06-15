After many years of crying over when will there be another Miss Liberia, Liberians are in readiness to welcome a new reign of a new queen. The biggest question around the city is, Who’s ready to be the next Miss Liberia? With a little history, Miss Liberia came into being in the year 1962 and it has a membership with Miss World and Miss International, and the committee responsible for it is the Ministry of Information Culture and Tourism.

Wokie Dolo who’s still serving (2017-2021) as Miss Liberia for the past years has been lashed on for holding the crown this long. Unfortunately, she could not turn over a crown that had no other queen to hold unto it. The Ministry of Information Culture and Tourism has found it so hard over many years to entrust anyone with the responsibility of taking on the next Miss Liberia program, due to this Miss Wokie Dolo has been carrying on her duties as Miss Liberia for couples of years. Winning the franchise for Miss Liberia, Mr. Zuben Cooper and his team won the franchise for this year Miss Liberia, his company is caller XL-Entertainment.

Miss Liberia Franchise Certificate

A post made by Aloysius Howe this morning on Facebook giving out more information regarding the new franchise owner of Miss Liberia. He writes:

★After an intensive and rigorous vetting process,XL-Entertainment (XL-Ent) a Liberian entertainment company own by Zuben Cooper has won the bid to host this year Miss Liberia beauty pageant.

★ The pageant was last held in 2016,when the incumbent Queen,Miss Wokie Dolo won the title. After four years of challenges,the government of Liberia through the Ministry of Information Cultural Affairs and Tourism has given the greenlight finally for the holding of what will be the 25’th edition of the Miss Liberia beauty pageant.

★ XL-Entertainment will conduct a press conference today at their office and will update the public on the timetable leading to the holding of the next Miss Liberia beauty pageant.

★ I am told that beginning Thursday,June 17, XL- Entertainment will commence auditions, casting for representative queens of the various counties. According to the Chief Executive officer of XL- Entertainment Mr. Zubin Cooper, the Miss Liberia pageant auditions will take place across the country; where aspiring contestants will have the opportunity to make their case to represent their counties of origin. The Grand final of this year Miss Liberia will take place in December of this year

★ XL- Entertainment will partner with the government of Liberia and various international and Commercial partners to Carry-out this year’s edition of the Miss Liberia beauty pageant; they have committed themselves to deliver an innovative, Classic, fair and straightforward process and events that will usher in the next Miss Liberia.

With that been said on social media, many young ladies are out there ready gears to get what they have long been waiting for. It is time to see the rise of a new Queen. Below are the list of Miss Liberia from 1962-2017.

