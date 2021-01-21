The MTN LIBERIAN MUSIC AWARD (MLMA): 11/14/2020.

The MTN LIBERIAN MUSIC AWARD (MLMA): Held at the Ministerial complex Congo Town, Monrovia Liberia.

11/14/2020.

Lights,Camera and Action.

The night was Epic!! Liberians are Innovative, talented and trendsetters. MLMA highlighted new artists, veterans and showcased the latest trends, fashions and trendsetters.

Our ladies came serving Jaw dropping looks and beautiful at its highest and finest qualities. The gentleman were serving Savage looks and swagger like no other.

The MLMA did an awesome job practicing and encouraging Health measures to ensure that it’s participants, guest and artist were practicing social distancing and observing Health measure to prevent the spread of covid-19.

MLMA this 2020 was more inclusive and for the first time in many years artists such as are Eric Geso and TeddyRide wins were befitting of Kings.. elevating the Liberian Music genre.

Eric Geso and Teddy Ride

MC Caro, our Queen Latifah of the Liberian Music industry lid the stage, with her skillful lyrics, artistry and Stardom. King Caro brought down the house.

Electrical performed such as Faithvonic ( one of the most creative Liberian artist), Stunna, Boifatty, Co-Zee, etc lite up the night emplyfiying the importance of the MLMA and its role in promoting all things Liberia as it pertains to Liberia’s rich history of music and culture alike.

For objectivity, the music of the year video category went to a Ghanaian producer (Brian Ohene) for CIC & Nuchie-Meek’s video: Chocolate. Many fans took to social media expressing their dissatisfaction about the win of Brian Ohene’s producer of the year win.

Fans of Liberian music felt that there was capable Liberians producers in the category and felt that Mr. Brian Ohene’s win robbed Liberian born and based producers of the award in that category. The expressed that this is an award for Liberian Music industry and giving it to someone other then a Liberian producer as deemed by the Award diminishes the Purpose of the MLMA.

Recommendations for future as it relates to this category include, adding a category for Africans/ other Nationalities contributing to the Liberian Music industry.

2020 MLMA Awards Winners

Overall, MLMA this 20/20 was a night to remember and Liberian Music was showcased. The MLMA this 2020 emplyfied transparencies, accountability, continued Improvement and improved craftsmanship.

The planning committee did an awesome job to ensure that the event was elegant, classy and most important, orderly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

