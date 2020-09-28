Pres. Weah Says Negative Narratives Undermine Liberia’s Tourism Potential

President George Weah at Providence Island

(Monrovia, Liberia): The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has pointed to unpatriotic comments and unfavorable narratives about Liberia as undermining factors for the country’s promising tourism potential.

Acknowledging that Liberia harbors a vast potential for tourism and its prospects for employment and development, the Liberian Chief Executive noted that persistent threats to peace and harmony deliberately framed and propagated by some citizens discourage investors and visitors interested in coming to the country.

He made those remarks Saturday, September 26, 2020 at programs marking the observance of World Tourism Day on the historic Providence Island.

President Weah said further that there are countless natural and historical sites in Liberia that could be compared to other wonders of the world and which could serve as melting pot of the country’s tourism sector.

“Tourism is good for business and for development, particularly in addressing the employment need of a country.

