“Shot in the head” – Boy, 8, ‘Killed’ 12-years-Old Girl In Paynesville City

Liberia National Police (LNP) is said to be investigating an incident after an eight-year-old boy who accidentally shot a 12-year-old girl with a pistol allegedly belonging to his father (late) in the Dry Rice Community, in Paynesville.

The tragedy reportedly occurred at about 3-4 PM on Monday.

Eyewitnesses said on Tuesday, the boy, identified as Edward Sonda, fatally shot his neighbor’s 12-year-old daughter, Mary Sumba, affectionately known as “Rejoice” while he was playing with the fire arm.

Emmanuel Kanda, a resident of the Community, told the Women Voices that little Edward is known as a troublesome child who always play fearfully with his friends in the community.

He said Edward was playing with the fire arm in the midst of his friends, and accidentally shot and killed little “Rejoice” Sumba.

Kanda said the family of this girl had trouble with the boy when they first moved to the area because of his rough and roughed attitude towards other kids.

“He was making fun of her, saying I will shoot you, while playing with the gun at the head of the little girl, and suddenly shot her,” Kanda said.

Circumstances seem to indicate how, little Edward may have gotten his hands on a handgun secured inside the home of his parents.

A source said officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) responded to the scene only to discover the girl dead.

The LNP has launched an investigation into the matter. According to preliminary investigation, sources told the Women’s Voice Newspaper that the gun owner was a lawyer ( the little boy’s father) Who died a year ago.

Our source assumed that the gun was already setup with shot, when the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, medical personnel who arrived at the house early yesterday morning where the incident occurred did a test on the body.

They later told the family that the bullet penetrated the little girl’s brain.

Reports further said the gun including the empty bullet is now with the police.



Police Spokesman Moses Carter confirmed the incident and said investigation is going to provide more details about the incident.

Writes: Women Voice Newspaper

