Senator Dillon Breaks Ground for US$60k Rehabilitation Center

Montserrado County Senator, Abraham Darius Dillon has made yet another laudable move in fulfilling one of his campaign promises, breaking grounds for the construction of a rehabilitation center for “vulnerable citizens”(Zogos) whose mental directions are being consumed by illegal substances in Cooper Farm, Rehab Community, Montserrado County.

Remarking during the ground breaking ceremony, Senator Dillon termed the project as a continuation of the fulfillment of the promises made during his campaign.

The project is called the Center for Rehabilitation and Integration(CERI)and is valued at US$60,000.00 under The Dillon’s Foundation Inc. The place for the project was leased for ten years with the consent of the community people. He added, “We will do a complete renovation of this place; we will change this place. This place looks dilapidated. We will fence this place and we will work to make it good for our brothers and sisters”

The astute senator reminded Liberians to think about the “Zogos” saying they are national security threats if nothing is done to make them productive citizens. He added that the numbers of those disadvantaged youths continue to increase daily and it was time to take positive actions and reduce the number.

“If we rehabilitate one Zogo, he or she can build a skyscraper and if we don’t they will break it down. They too need to live, they deserve to live, this is a longterm project. We will rehabilitate them, detox them and make them productive citizens” he said. He continues, “We will continue to put the Light on. This project is in our heart.”

The Center will contain dormitory with 11 bedrooms, clinic, chapel for Muslims and Christians, training centers, parking lots, storage among others.

Senator Dillon used the occasion to thanked The Friends of Dillon in the diaspora headed by Emmanuel Yeato for the support. He also thanked the people of Montserrado for electing senator for Montserrado County. For his part, Mr. David F. Cooper, Chairman of Cooper Farm Community commended Senate Dillon for selecting his community for such “magnificent” project. He added, “Senator, we are encouraged by what you are doing, God will bless you”.

Source: Philip Kollie

