Senator Dillon Condemns “Barbaric” Mob Killing in Paynesville, Calls for Swift Justice

Two Liberians lynched in mob violence at 72nd Junction; Senator demands accountability and justice.

Monrovia, Liberia – Montserrado County Senator Abe Darius Dillon has condemned the violent mob attack that led to the deaths of two alleged motorcycle thieves on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at the 72nd Junction in Paynesville. Referring to the act as “barbaric,” “disturbing,” and “unfortunate,” Senator Dillon called for immediate accountability to prevent such incidents from becoming a norm in Liberian society.

In a statement posted on his official social media platforms, Senator Dillon expressed outrage and underscored the need for justice. “We spoke with the Justice Minister this morning and urged immediate actions to bring the perpetrators and perpetrators of other related crimes before the law,” Dillon wrote.

The Senator further disclosed that the Justice Minister had assured him that the Liberia National Police (LNP) is actively investigating the incident to ensure the culprits are brought to justice. “We shall remain seized of this issue with the Ministry and the Police to ensure justice is properly served,” he added.

Social media has been awash with reactions to the mob killings, with many Liberians expressing concern over the rise in mob justice across the country. Some users highlighted the urgent need for civic education on the dangers of such actions, while others criticized the police for their perceived inability to curb crime effectively, which they believe leads to mob actions.

Senator Dillon’s call for accountability has been echoed by other public figures and rights advocates, with many emphasizing that mob justice undermines the rule of law and poses a threat to societal stability.

As investigations continue, the spotlight remains on the Liberia National Police and the Ministry of Justice to ensure that this case serves as a deterrent against future acts of mob violence.

