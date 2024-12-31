Boulevard Palace GM Dies in Mysterious Circumstances

Authorities Investigate Whether Death Was Accidental, Suicide, or Foul Play

Monrovia, Liberia – The death of Anwar Futloo, General Manager of the Boulevard Palace, has sparked a wave of questions after he reportedly ingested caustic soda, a potent cleaning chemical, at a residence on 9th Street, Sinkor. The tragic incident occurred Monday afternoon, with Futloo succumbing to his injuries at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital later that evening.

Eyewitness accounts suggest Futloo rushed into the residence just moments before the incident. While the exact circumstances remain unclear, authorities are investigating three possible scenarios: a tragic accident, an act of self-harm, or a deliberate act by another party. Medical reports indicate the chemical caused severe internal damage, including burns to the throat and internal organs.

Police have detained a security guard who was present at the scene for questioning. Investigators at Zone 2 Police Station in Slipway are working to establish a clearer picture of what led to the incident.

The death of the respected hotel manager has left the community and hospitality industry in shock. Police have urged the public to refrain from speculation as they continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses. Futloo’s passing has raised pressing questions about the nature of his death, with the public eagerly awaiting updates from the authorities.