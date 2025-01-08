Boakai vs. Weah: Public Opinion Favors CDC’s First Year in Office

Monrovia, Liberia – Spoon TV conducted a public opinion poll at the bustling Red Light Market, drawing comparisons between the first year in office of the current Unity Party-led government under President Joseph Boakai and that of the former CDC-led government under ex-President George Weah. The majority of participants expressed a preference for the initial performance of the Weah administration, citing significant accomplishments such as the construction of community feeder roads and initiatives to address the high cost of living.

According to the survey, approximately 80% of respondents favored the CDC government’s first year, highlighting what they described as tangible progress during that period. Many applauded former President Weah for prioritizing infrastructural development and implementing measures to alleviate economic pressures on ordinary Liberians.

However, sentiments towards the current administration’s first year were less favorable. Respondents noted growing economic challenges and a lack of visible impact from government policies so far. Some expressed frustration, urging the Boakai administration to intensify efforts in 2025 to fulfill its campaign promises and address the ongoing economic hardships.

Nyantee Genero Samuel Togba, the host of the survey, emphasized the need for the current administration to reflect on the criticisms and expectations of Liberians. While some believe the government’s plans may require more time to yield results, others argue that the lack of immediate progress has worsened their living conditions.

The poll highlights a significant challenge for the Boakai administration as it moves into its second year in office. With heightened expectations from the electorate, the government faces increasing pressure to deliver results and restore public confidence.

As Liberians continue to compare leadership styles and achievements, the question remains: Can the Boakai administration rise to the occasion and leave a lasting impact during its tenure?