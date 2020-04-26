Brooklyn Park City Council (USA) donates to Paynesville City – Liberia

In the fight against CORONAVIRUS, the world is still sharing with each other as charity is a big thing that helps fight poverty and other things that pushes the world backward. Paynesville city which happens to be Montserrado largest city and most populated city in the entire country got a big donation. On the official page of the Paynesville City Corporation they made a publication to give a big appreciation to the donors.

The Mayor, City Council, Employees and Residents of Paynesville are grateful to the Brooklyn Park City Council for the donation of Park equipment to the City Government of Paynesville.

The donation of the equipment followed intense lobby by Mayor E. Pam Belcher-Taylor and Team with the full City Council of Brooklyn Park in United States of America late 2019.

The Park equipment which cost thousands of United States dollars will be used at designated sites in Paynesville.

The Park equipment has been loaded on a container ready to be ship to Liberia. The City Government of Paynesville will undertake the cost of shipment.

The City Government of Paynesville has acknowledged the efforts of the Mayor of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota Jeffery Lunde, Councilman Wynfred Russell and the entire City Council for the gifts to people of Paynesville.

We also extolled the contribution of Hon. Jackson K. George, Jr. at the Liberian Consulate in Minnesota, USA.

“Transforming Our City”