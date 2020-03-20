Deddeh Howard Write To Fans As She explains her break up with boyfriend.

One of Liberia’s finest models for which many know about, she has been showing us the beauty of other countries, wide life, good dress code for ladies and lots more, she loves adventure moments and lots more with her white boyfriend, hours ago she wrote this long piece of note to all her fans, telling the world that she’s no longer in a relationship with the guy that every one of them know her to be with.

In July 2019 she wrote about how long she and her boyfriend been together, she said they have been in their relationship for six years. Deddeh is not any kind of model but one that brands well, she’s always taking trips to the wild to see lovely and beautiful animals. Deddeh truly love her ex to the extend she expresses it almost everytime.

She had a relationship she was proud of, love and see as her friend and most importantly her partner was always there to support her throughout her career as a model. It is hard these days to see models posting their love life in the public, most models these these won’t ever show you a man but Deddeh has always been doing this for the past years the media got to know her.

With all the sorrow that follows and she think it was possible to let people know that she’s no longer in a relationship with the guy she was dating for five years, she made a post, you can feel the emotion through the text she wrote.

Here’s the note Deddeh wrote:

ANNOUNCEMENT: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

It’s been sometime since Rafffael and I decided to lovingly part ways. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Because we shared so much of our relationship with you, I wanted to finally announce that yes, we have broken up. A little while ago actually. But, before announcing it I needed some time to let it sink in and process. I needed to go through the emotions and adjustments on my own. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

We live in a world where so much is shared online. But we should all remember the importance of living through, processing and growing from changes on our own before we share with others.

What Raffael and I shared together was an important part of life’s journey. And I am grateful for the times we shared together— because it’s brought me to this point. The woman that I am today. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀

I know the questions will flood in, and I know you want to know why we broke up. But the thing is, the details are for us. What we can say is that we are so happy that we were able to share our journey with you. The cooking, the travels, the workouts, our laughter and daily activities. Thank you for being a part of that. We were younger and hadn’t come into our own yet. Everyone’s journey is different. And ours brought us here. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Love you guys! Stay safe❤️

Deddeh talk as a single woman, few fans give their response to what she posted

Miss Howard is not just a lover to animals or love modeling alone, she’s also good at physical training and karate.