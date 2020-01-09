#9 surface with Different county body. Others are asking Maryland why. 😆

Maryland Storm the Internet with Player #9 – Yesterday Games So Far

Maryland County won both matches yesterday, In the kickball game, Maryland won 5-4 against RiverGee and in the soccer game Maryland won 1-0 against RiverGee. It was all fruitful for their county.

A certain image came from the field of play, from the kickball match that took the internet by surprise with one of Maryland player wearing number 9 jersey, people from other counties rejects the player physical appearance to not be from Maryland, but from Lofa, Grand Bassa or Bong County.

As Maryland walks home with victory so where other counties. See the full list below of Day two games.

Qualifying for quarter-finals this year so far are two teams, Lofa and Gbarpulu Country. These are the first two counties so far.

Football Results

Group A

Sinoe 1-2 RiverCess

GrandBassa 1-1 Margibi

Group B

Bomi 0-0 Montserrado

Gbarpolu 1-0 Grand Cape mount

Group C

GrandKru 1-1 Grand Gedeh

RiverGee o-1 Maryland

Group D

Bong 1-1 Lofa

Kickball results

Group C

GrandKru 3-2 Grand Gedeh

Maryland 5-4 RiverGee

Group A

RiverCess 3-2 Sinoe

GrandBassa 0-1 Margibi

Group B

Gbarpolu 7-2 Grand Cape mount

Group D

Lofa 6-2 Bong

After the match in Lofa there was a great celebration. The people of Lofa County welcome Kobazzie home very well. See the video below.