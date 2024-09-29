Liberian Stars Shine in EA SPORTS FC 25: Dorley Leads the Charge as Top-Rated Player

Five Liberian footballers receive official ratings in the highly anticipated release of EA SPORTS FC 25, fueling excitement as fans can now assemble their dream Lone Star squad.

The latest release of EA SPORTS FC 25 has football enthusiasts buzzing, especially in Liberia, where five homegrown talents have earned notable player ratings in the game. Headlining the list is Oscar Dorley, who commands the defensive midfield with a standout 78 rating, making him the highest-rated Liberian in the game. Dorley’s well-rounded stats, including 78 pace, 76 passing, and 79 dribbling, make him a versatile asset both in attack and defense, solidifying his position as a top-tier virtual performer.

Oscar Dorley and Sampson Dweh

Close behind is Sampson Dweh, the Viktoria Plzeň center-back who earns a 73 rating. Known for his 72 pace and 73 defensive skills, Dweh is a formidable presence on the backline, replicating his real-life ability to neutralize threats from opposition attackers.

In the midfield, Nohan Kenneh brings reliability with a 65 rating. His 62 defensive rating and 71 physicality make him an anchor in central defensive midfield, providing balance and strength for teams looking to dominate possession in tight contests.

Nohan Kenneh and Mohammed Kamara

On the flanks, Mohammed Kamara, known as Keka, adds flair with a 64 rating. His blistering 76 pace and 67 dribbling make him a dangerous winger, capable of slicing through defenses and delivering pinpoint crosses or taking defenders head-on.

Moses Nyeman and Ayoubah Kosiah

Rounding out the top five, Ayoubah Kosiah enters as a striker with a 58 rating. While his pace (41) and physicality (62) may need improvement, Kosiah’s 57 shooting suggests potential for growth, especially with time and development in the game.

In addition to these five standouts, a host of other players of Liberian descent have made the EA SPORTS FC 25 roster, including Moses Nyeman (65), Christian Saydee (65), Mohamed Touré (64), Al Hassan Touré (63), and Musa Toure (58). However, despite the excitement, one disappointment remains—no local Liberian-based players are included in the game.

Mohammed Toure and Musa Toure

For Liberian football fans, the virtual pitch now offers the chance to assemble a dream Lone Star team, combining local and international talent in the digital world of EA SPORTS FC 25. The game promises hours of action as fans look to take Liberia’s footballing reputation to new heights.