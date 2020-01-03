Promoting Liberia Tourism – The Velazquez family visit Liberia from Spain.

The Velazquez family who own a winery in Valencia Spain took their children to Liberia for the holidays and had such incredible experience they’ve vowed never to forget.
While in Liberia Velazquez family camped two nights on Mount Nimba, made a city tour with Kekes through monrovia going through waterside then ending with some charity tourism by donating games, clothing and rice to Mother Esther orphanage in Bardnesville. They then spent two days on the beach in Marshall and Visited a local village in Totota to learn about everyday village life.