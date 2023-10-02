The Join Security Special Investigative Team has arrested and investigating, twenty-three people in connection to a recent violent incident against peaceful citizens in Foyiah Lofa County. Making the disclosures Monday at the headquarters of the Liberia National Police in Monrovia, Police Inspector General Col.Patrick Sudu said the special Investigations team has arrested twenty-three through the Video footage from the crime sean.

According to Col Sudu, the Join Security Team is still in search of everyone involved in the September 29 incident that led to the death of two person. Col. Sudu further that the Join Security Special Investigative Team will make sure that everyone who is involved are brought to book to face the full weight of the Law.

He encourages every Liberian to be peaceful ahead of the Tuesday, October 10 General election. Sudu disclosed that the Liberia National Police in collaboration with the join security will be robushed in dealing with anyone found in electoral violence.

Source : Vision TV