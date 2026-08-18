Jury Selection Begins in Liberia’s High-Profile $500,000 Rice Diversion Trial

Jury selection has begun at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia in a high-profile corruption case involving 13 former government officials accused of unlawfully diverting thousands of bags of humanitarian rice donated to Liberia by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

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The proceedings are taking place before Criminal Court “C” of the First Judicial Circuit in Montserrado County, where the selected jurors will serve as judges of fact throughout the trial.

The defendants were arraigned on Monday, August 17, and each pleaded not guilty after Presiding Judge Ousama Fieka read the indictment in open court. Their pleas formally joined the defendants and the Government of Liberia in the case.

Following the arraignment, state prosecutors petitioned the court to proceed with the selection and sequestration of jurors ahead of the trial.

Among those indicted are former Foreign Affairs Minister Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, former Internal Affairs Minister Varney A. Sirleaf, former General Services Agency Director General Mary Broh, and former National Disaster Management Agency Executive Director Henry O. Williams.

The indictment also names former Deputy Minister for Administration Thelma Sawyer and former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs for Administration Momolu Johnson, among other former officials.

The defendants face charges including Theft of Property, Economic Sabotage, Misapplication of Entrusted Property, Abuse of Office, and Criminal Conspiracy.

According to the indictment, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia donated approximately 29,412 bags of 25-kilogram rice to Liberia in April 2023, with an estimated value of about US$500,000. The rice was reportedly intended to assist victims of disasters and other vulnerable populations.

Prosecutors allege that portions of the donated rice were subsequently diverted through unauthorized meetings and distributions that were not properly documented or approved.

The defendants have denied the allegations by entering pleas of not guilty. The prosecution will be required to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt as the case proceeds.

The trial is expected to continue Tuesday, August 18, at Criminal Court “C” at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia, with proceedings closely watched because of the senior positions previously held by several of the accused.

The case remains before the court, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty according to law.