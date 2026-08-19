Former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor Arrested, Charged in $336 Million Cocaine Investigation

Former Liberian Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor has been officially arrested and charged by the Joint Security in connection with an ongoing investigation into a transnational cocaine trafficking operation involving an estimated US$336 million worth of cocaine.

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The announcement was made by Liberia’s Minister of Justice, who disclosed that Taylor is facing multiple serious criminal charges stemming from the investigation.

According to the Justice Minister, the former Vice President has been charged with unlicensed importation, distribution and transportation of controlled substances, as well as illicit trafficking, criminal solicitation, facilitation, and conspiracy.

Taylor is also facing a money laundering charge under Liberia’s Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Law.

The charges mark a significant development in the government’s investigation into the alleged narcotics network and its activities in Liberia.

In a related development, the government has also charged two Croatian nationals and one Ukrainian national in absentia, accusing them of being alleged members and organizers of the same transnational narcotics network.

The government’s decision to charge the three foreign nationals in absentia suggests that investigators believe the alleged operation extends beyond Liberia and involves an international network of individuals.

Meanwhile, Joseph Gerald Smith, a former Deputy Director for Administration at the National Security Agency (NSA), has been called in by investigators for questioning as the Joint Security continues to expand its probe.

Authorities have not indicated whether Smith has been charged or formally accused of any offense.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional arrests, charges, or questioning of other individuals could follow as investigators work to establish the full scope of the alleged narcotics operation and identify everyone who may have been involved.

The government has emphasized that the charges are part of an ongoing legal process, and those accused remain entitled to due process and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty by a competent court.

The latest developments are expected to generate significant public attention as the investigation continues to unfold.