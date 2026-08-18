SIB Bank Buchanan Reportedly Burglarized as Security Guard Found Injured Overnight

BUCHANAN, Liberia — August 18, 2026: A reported burglary at the SIB Bank branch in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, has sparked concern among residents after a security guard assigned to the facility was allegedly attacked and found in a helpless condition early Tuesday morning.

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According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred sometime during the night, when suspected criminals allegedly gained access to or broke into the bank. The circumstances surrounding how the perpetrators entered the facility remain unclear.

Residents reportedly discovered the security guard near the bank in a weakened condition during the early hours of Tuesday. Initial accounts allege that the guard may have been injected with an unknown substance during the attack, although the substance reportedly used and the exact nature of his condition have not been independently established.

It also remains unclear whether the suspects succeeded in taking cash, valuables, documents, banking equipment, or other property from the facility. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough assessment of the premises as part of efforts to determine whether anything was stolen.

The alleged attack on the security guard is also expected to form a key part of the investigation, particularly as authorities seek to establish the number of suspects involved, how they accessed the bank, and whether the guard was targeted specifically to prevent him from raising an alarm.

Law enforcement authorities are expected to examine the bank’s security systems, possible points of entry, surveillance footage, and other evidence that could help identify those responsible.

As of Tuesday morning, details surrounding the reported burglary remained limited, and no official account had been provided regarding the amount of property or money, if any, taken from the bank.

The incident remains under investigation, and further details are expected as authorities work to establish exactly what happened at the SIB Bank branch during the night.

The story is developing.