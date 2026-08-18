LTA Moves Forward with Redelegation of Liberia’s .lr Domain

The Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) is advancing efforts to secure the redelegation of Liberia’s country-code top-level domain, .lr, as part of a broader push to strengthen national control, governance, and security of the country’s digital identity.

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The development follows a week-long consultation led by LTA’s ccTLD Consultant, Mr. Olu Olutola, who briefed the LTA Board of Commissioners on the proposed governance and operational framework for managing the .lr domain.

Olutola outlined key policy, technical, and institutional requirements needed to move Liberia’s formal redelegation request forward with the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA), under the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN).

Under the proposed framework, the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications (MoPT) and the LTA will jointly oversee policy and regulatory matters, while the LTA will be responsible for accrediting registrars and submitting Liberia’s formal redelegation request.

Technical operations would be handled by an independent, board-governed registry operator, the Liberian Internet Domain Registry (LIDR). A Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Council (MSAC), bringing together representatives from government, the private sector, academia, civil society, and the technical community, will also provide input on policy development and consensus-building.

The consultation identified several key areas requiring further development, including a comprehensive .lr policy framework, establishment and governance of the registry operator, deployment of secure and resilient DNS infrastructure, registrar accreditation and testing, and integration of registration data services.

The LTA said its immediate priorities include circulating the draft .lr Policy Framework to MSAC members for a structured review, holding an executive working session to resolve outstanding policy, legal, and regulatory issues, and consolidating stakeholder feedback for submission to the LTA Board for formal adoption.

The Authority reaffirmed that the redelegation process is intended to ensure Liberia’s .lr domain is administered in the public interest while supporting a secure, stable, accessible, and sustainable national digital ecosystem.