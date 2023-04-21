J Slught – The Multi-Talented Artist With No Limitations

Joseph Wesseh Tah III, (born November 21, 1995) known professionally as J Slught is a Liberian singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. He first gained prominence in 2019 after his debut single “No Money” spread like wildfire across Liberia and the diaspora.

In 2018, J Slught was the only artist out of Liberia that represented Liberia at the Ecofest in Sierra Leone (“ECOFEST Cultural Musical Festival is an Events the brings together Artists and Entertainers coming from nine West African countries namely: Guinea Bissau, Guinea, Gambia, Liberia, Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Ivory Coast and Sierra Leone to showcase their Arts of Culture through Music”). and shared stage with the likes of Patoranking, Mayorkun, Kuami Eugene.



2019 bring on his top-notch performance showcasing the art and culture of Liberia in the previous year he was again invited to grace the stage at the Ecofest Gambia (“Also A Culture Musical Events which brings together Artists and Entertainer under the umbrella of diversifying the culture of West Africa through Music”).

J Slught has created a niche for himself when it comes to the Liberian culture and sound. His sound is uniquely influenced by Afrobeats mixed with the popular African highlife. (“Afrobeat originated in the 1960s and 1970s has a Blend of traditional Music from West Africa that emphasizes percussion rhythms. It is also an umbrella term used to describe music/ traditional music from West Africa”).

Moreover, he has played a great role in the Liberian culture through music, bringing togetherness different cultural activities, concerts, live performance, and artworks. Joseph has been more engage in teaching and coaching upcoming Entertainers and Artists on Liberia’s culture and traditional music. His style of teaching, coaching and performance has enabled people to learn about the cultural heritage of Libera through music in which he blends traditional sounds in a unique style, lyrics, traditional drumbeat, vocally, and rhymes.

He is known as the face of Afropop (“Afropop, a music genre that has been described as “as colorful as the continent of Africa itself,” blends traditional sounds from African countries with Western influences to create something completely distinct.”) in Liberia, he has transitioned Afropop in a unique style, rhythms, and lyrics, and blended that with the traditional music of Liberia in which he has created Events, coached, and mentoring upcoming Artists and entertainers.

J Slught has been featured in a joint performance organized by one of UK’s best singer Joss Stone. The Afropop (“Afropop, a music genre that has been described as “as colorful as the continent of Africa itself,” blends traditional sounds from African countries with Western influences to create something completely distinct.”) and RnB singer.



In 2019 won the Tunes Liberia Music Awards “Best New Artist” and Best RnB/Soul Artist of the Year in 2020. Been one of the most successful Liberian superstar, J Slught’s first major project titled Home & Beyond, won Album of the year at the MTN Liberia Music Awards and became the most nominated artist in major award categories like Artist of the Year/Afropop Song of the year/Producer of the year etc.

2020 witnessed much recognition for J Slught from major media houses like BBC, Front Page Africa, Music in Africa, Eyes of a Lagos Boy and many other for his contributions to the cultural heritage of Liberia Music.



J Slught has partnered with major brands like Orange Liberia, MTN, ECHO House, Tip Me Liberia, J Palm, Anglers Bar & Grill etc. on several brand activation projects. And currently serve as a brand ambassador for KORUS a renowned fast-food restaurant in Liberia and he was also a member of the Influencer Africa network together with the likes of Sarkodie, Stoneboy, John Domelo etc.

J Slught’s recent projects “Oh My Love” featuring Teddyride which is one of Liberia’s raves of the moment and “Celebrate” is doing great on major digital streaming platforms with over 700 thousand streams on both songs since they both were released during the ending part of last year 2022.

