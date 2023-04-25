Out of Fear a Man Hanged Himself After a Fight.

Today witnessing the incident of a man hanging to death in the form or suicide had everyone questioning themselves, “Why did he kill himself?” The lifeless body of this man was discovered today at the Jacob Town, St. Francis community in Paynesville city.

A man lifeless body was found hanging with his tongue out, reason to his death was explained by his mom who’s said, her son had a fight with someone, which he took a knife and stabbed the person but nothing bad happened to his victim, but due to fear of what he did, he ran somewhere far and decided to take his own life by hanging himself.

Due to what happened or was seen from the pictures, some are saying it doesn’t look like a man who hanged himself, it look like a foul was played.

Why will you even kill yourself due then facing the law? Ignorance is causing lot of people to find themselves guilty before even being judge.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

