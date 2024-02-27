Growing Concerns Over Political Interference and Threats to Public Officials’ Safety

In a disturbing turn of events, the case of Emma Metieh Glassco, the boss at Liberia National Fishery and Aquaculture Authority, has escalated as she faces relentless harassment from followers of the ruling party. Recent posts highlight the challenging environment she contends with, as she endeavors to uphold her work ethic and enhance productivity within the realm of HR laws.

Mrs. Glassco’s decision to remove certain contractors as part of her efforts to bolster productivity has been met with fierce opposition, with some labeling it as a political maneuver. The Unity Party Youth Chairman has urged her to reconsider her actions and reinstate those she allegedly removed through political means. However, voices opposing the ruling party argue that Mrs. Glassco should resign from her post, claiming it does not align with the current government’s agenda.

Former lawmaker Acarous Moses Grey has raised concerns about Mrs. Glassco’s safety, emphasizing the government’s responsibility to ensure her protection from the thugs who persistently harass her. This situation has sparked fears of political instability, especially as the president’s first 100 days in office approach.

Opposition groups are planning a nationwide protest on April 6, citing grievances against what they perceive as the president’s tendency to bypass the constitution to further his personal and party interests over those of the nation.

As tensions continue to mount, the plight of Emma Metieh Glassco serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by public officials striving to fulfill their duties amidst political turbulence and societal unrest.

NOTE: Please follow us on social media (@gossipliberia -Instagram and Gossip Liberia – Facebook) for more stories and we are here to get stories from you via WhatsApp at +231886273050 or email us at contact@gossipliberia.com.

DONATION: You can also donate to us to help children and families in need through our mobile money service number. The detail is as follows: Number- 0886273050/ 0770123341| Name: Anthony M. Fofana