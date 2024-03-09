Join us for a groundbreaking symposium were we shall explore how pharmacy is revolutionizing healthcare in Liberia. This event will also Unlock your potential and enhance your interpersonal and networking skills.

Join us to learn effective communication, pharmapreneuship, business management, leadership, utilizing Research tools, and team building strategies for personal and professional growth.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to develop the skills that will propel you forward in your career.

We can’t wait to see you all!!!🤗

Women are highly encouraged to apply.

https://forms.gle/SrjuZ8JCYqsFX9TN8