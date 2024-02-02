In a dramatic turn of events, Liberia’s House of Representatives convened on February 1, 2024, to address a growing controversy surrounding conflicting reports on the nation’s consolidated account balance. The central bank governor, J. Aloysius Tarlue, testified before the lower house, acknowledging discrepancies in the figures presented by former President George Weah and current President Joseph Boakai, which he acknowledged the $40 million ex president Weah left and not $20.5 Million that present president Boakai said was left in the Central Bank.

Former President Weah claimed, in a recent report, that the consolidated account balance was $40 million as of January 19, 2024. However, President Boakai, in his first state of the nation address, asserted that the actual balance was only $20.5 million.

Following Governor Tarlue’s acknowledgment of the disparities, the lower house voted to launch an investigation by the Banking and Currency Committee. Representative Seboe emphasized the importance of probing the Central Bank of Liberia, including Governor Tarlue and his deputies, to determine the accuracy of the information provided to President Boakai.

In response to the controversy, the Coalition for Democratic Change-CDC called for President Boakai to apologize to former President Weah, alleging miscalculations and accusing the current administration of presenting misleading information to the public. The CDC highlighted President Boakai’s incomplete inaugural address, stating that the omitted portion could have shed light on the $40 million discrepancy.

“The failure of the President to complete his constitutional duty and address basic financial issues raises concerns about his capacity for the presidency,” the party stated, expressing dismay over what they perceive as a lack of transparency.

As the nation awaits the outcome of the investigation, this controversy adds a layer of uncertainty to Liberia’s political landscape, questioning the accuracy of financial information provided by the highest echelons of power.

