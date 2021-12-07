Sen. Prince Johnson Hits Hard At Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe Over Comments Made Towards President Weah

Nimba County Senator, Prince Y. Johnson has unleashed verbal attacks on the former president of the Liberia National Bar Association, Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe, over comments made towards Liberia President George Weah. Cllr. Gongloe, who is a presidential hopeful of the ensuing 2023 general and presidential elections, criticized Weah’s administration for being corrupt.

Sen. Johnson:

🗣He speaks grammar, he speaks in his throat like New Yorker (American man). That all he knows, nothing he got! Who will follow a broker? No house in Nimba, he owns a home in Ganta anywhere? Nothing! Who will follow such a broker? We follow people who can make developments. We follow people that we have tested.

Journalist: You are a man of God, be fair, are you saying that Cllr. Gongloe does not have a house in Nimba?

🗣I’m a Nimbian I don’t know about Monrovia but in Nimba County, Nothing! Only his sister built one lay chicken house there she called house. Former Superintendent. They got nothing behind them! So you come and criticize President Weah, for wetin Nah? I took Weah to Nimba County and I said vote this young man, he will not disappoint you, and he brought roads all over the place.

Journalist: If you were to speak to him not having any properties, he will squarely tell you he doesn’t have because he had not been one stealing in government, and he’s a man of integrity.

🗣 There are lots of people who do not work in government but yet have house or houses in their hometown. This man has been working as Solicitor General, he has worked as Minister of Labor, he has worked in government and then he ain’t get one chicken house in his county.

Source: Inside Liberia

